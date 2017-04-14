WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Otunga's commentary replacement revealed
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/14/2017 at 10:36 AM

WWE made the following announcement today:

While new Raw commentator David Otunga is spending the next six weeks shooting “Katrina,” an upcoming action film, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be temporarily joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.

The change comes mere days after the Superstar Shake-up moved Otunga from the SmackDown LIVE broadcast team to Raw, while the red brand’s Byron Saxton went to Team Blue. Booker, a longtime former SmackDown commentator and frequent Kickoff panelist, will now bring his insight — and unending supply of catchphrases — to Monday night’s hottest show until Otunga returns to WWE TV in late May.







