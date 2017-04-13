WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  News regarding plans for Reigns/Strowman/Lesnar
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/13/2017

Regarding the Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman storyline, a match between them was initially expected for the Payback PPV. There has been talk about Reigns taking some time off to sell the ambulance attack from Strowman. It's possible that Reigns vs. Strowman will be held off until the June 4th Extreme Rules PPV. WWE could also do a stipulation match at that PPV (such as an ambulance match) and book Reigns to lose without being pinned or made to submit.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title is currently scheduled to be Lesnar's next match and will likely happen in June or July. Reigns and Lesnar are expected to be kept apart until Summerslam at the earliest but Meltzer reports that WWE still wants to do the match at next year's Wrestlemania.







