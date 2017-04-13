WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE teases temporary replacement for Otunga
04/13/2017

According to WWE.com, David Otunga won't be joining the RAW team for six weeks due to a current movie project:

SmackDown LIVE’s David Otunga moved to the Raw announce desk in the Superstar Shake-up Monday night — swapping places with Team Red’s Byron Saxton — but the former WWE Tag Team Champion’s debut alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be delayed for six weeks, as he has been cast in the lead role of a new action franchise, WWE.com has confirmed.

The site teased that someone else will be doing commentary with Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the time being.







