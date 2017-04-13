Kevin Nash comes to JBL's defense

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/13/2017 at 10:46 AM

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the JBL bullying accusations with the following Twitter comments:

"Saw a few stories about JBL being a bully . One of the most intelligent performers just is man that expects the men to be men. JBL broke in in an era of 300 pound bad ass men. So his psychological thoughts are very real. Everyone could go. He's shifted to our new era. JBL is one of the most thoughtful on air personalities WWE has. He's a mans man. But looking to always advance talent. #dont' be a bitch."

Nash added, "I can only go on my relationship. Haven't seen the bully."







