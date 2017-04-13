Why Stephanie is gone; WM merch sales

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/13/2017 at 10:27 AM

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Stephanie McMahon wasn't written off WWE television to get Seth Rollins over. Instead, the angle was done because Stephanie had scheduled a family vacation at the Turks and Caicos Beaches Resort in the Caribbean.

- WWE grossed $3.7 million dollars in merchandise sales at Wrestlemania 33. That number makes the merchandise sales the second highest in company history next to Wrestlemania 32. What makes the number even more impressive is that Wrestlemania 32 was attended by nearly 30,000 more fans.







