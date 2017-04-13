Latest on Ranallo/WWE; Vince/Linda's worth

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/13/2017 at 10:07 AM

- Regarding Mauro Ranallo's status with WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE appears to be working on a settlement agreement where Ranallo won't publicly talk about the issues with JBL once his contract expires. Until his contract expires on August 12th, Ranallo is not allowed to do unauthorized interviews.

- A joint filing reveals that the family worth of Vince and Linda McMahon is somewhere between $938 million and $1.1 billion dollars, much of that being in stock ($782 million) and real estate related to Linda's government filing as head of the Small Business Administration.







