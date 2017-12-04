Good news for SD Live; New NXT theme

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/12/2017 at 05:04 PM

- This week's edition of Smackdown Live, featuring part two of the 2017 WWE Superstar Shake-up, did 3,105 million viewers. This was the 2nd most watched edition of the show since Tuesday live debut on July 19th, 2016.

- WWE released the new official theme song for NXT on YouTube:









