Latest regarding the JBL bullying situation

- Former WWE broadcaster Rich Brennan did an interview with Under The Mat radio and gave his thoughts on JBL:

"JBL was difficult to work with as a broadcast partner, it’s nothing you can do about it because that’s Vince’s guy. With this whole thing going on (Mauro Ranallo situation) I don’t know but it seems like he’s entrenched there. He basically violates all rules when it comes to broadcast announcers in how we are trained to be announcers because he can. Difficult to work with, part of that is his heel persona, some of that is if he (JBL) doesn’t like you or respect you then it’s dialed up little bit. At times I felt like he really didn’t work to make the product better, he was just there to get himself over. Backstage he was ok to me. Can I see him giving Mauro a hard time? Absolutely, I can."

Click here for the full podcast.

- UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich sent out the following tweet to JBL:










