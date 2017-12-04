WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Lawler comes to JBL's defense
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/12/2017 at 10:58 AM

During his recent podcast, Jerry Lawler responded to the bullying accusations that have been made towards JBL:

"I’m a JBL fan. Here’s the thing about JBL; you have to know the guy. And if you don’t get an opportunity to really know JBL, you can be offended. JBL is a funny guy. He’s a big guy. He’s boisterous. He comes across as, sometimes, crude and loud. But you gotta know him. That’s just JBL. He’s the same guy on commentary as he is in catering."

Lawler added that he doesn't think JBL will lose his job:

"I don’t [think so], but hey, that’s my opinion. I don’t think he will, not over something like this."

