  NoDQ.com > WWE > Lana says she felt "sexually violated" by TSA
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/12/2017 at 10:08 AM

New Smackdown Live superstar Lana vented about her treatment by TSA staff at Boston's Logan airport. She sent out two tweets with one of them stating, "I have never felt so sexually violated by @BostonLogan TSA !!!!" She later deleted this tweet but the other one is still available:










