  Ambrose/Renee Young got quietly married
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/12/2017

After Dean Ambrose was seen wearing a band on his ring finger during recent WWE events, a fan discovered a public record in Washoe County, NV which revealed that Dean Ambrose and Renee Young filed a marriage application back in October 2016:



When Kevin Owens appeared on Talking Smack last night, he congratulated Renee Young but didn't specify what he was congratulating her for. Both Young and Shane McMahon acted confused and Shane said, "I don't know if we're talking about that."

Young later confirmed the speculation on Twitter:









    Latest WWE
