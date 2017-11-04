WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Finn Balor injured; Ranallo speaks out
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/11/2017 at 09:33 PM

- PWInsider.com is reporting that Finn Balor suffered a concussion during Monday Night RAW when Balor faced Jinder Mahal. At this point, there are no other details on his status or how long he'll be out of action.



- Mauro Ranallo was asked on Twitter if he will be calling wrestling matches again and Ranallo responded with, "It is a big world." Ranallo also told fans to not worry about him.










