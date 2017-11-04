WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn join SD Live
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/11/2017 at 08:16 PM

Smackdown Live kicked off with Kevin Owens making his Smackdown Live debut. Owens trimmed off most of his beard and was wearing a suit. Owens said that even though he's the U.S. champion, Canada is better than the United States. Owens spoke in French and said if anyone has a problem with him, they should get in the ring and confront him. Baron Corbin came out and said that Owens can beat up most people but not him. Corbin said since he beat Ambrose and Ambrose beat Owens, Corbin should have no problem beating Owens and he's owed a title match anyway. Sami Zayn came out to announce that he's on Smackdown Live and Corbin said nobody cares. AJ Styles came out and said it's not about any of them since Smackdown Live is the house that he built. Daniel Bryan came out and said that the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Baron Corbin will officially become a member of the Smackdown Live roster. In the meantime, Styles will face Corbin and Zayn in a U.S. Title #1 contender's match.










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Fan ejected from SD Live for anti-JBL sign
  • Finn Balor injured; Ranallo speaks out
  • Charlotte and Tamina debut on SD Live
  • Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn join SD Live
  • WWE SD Live results for 4/11/17
  • Kane officially announces mayoral bid
  • RAW viewership for Superstar Shake-up
  • Miz talks about his Talking Smack promo
  • Latest on the JBL/Ranallo controversy
  • Rollins no longer using the Pedigree finisher?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Payback on April 30th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]