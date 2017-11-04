WWE SD Live results for 4/11/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


04/11/2017

Thank you for checking out my ongoing coverage of WWE Smackdown Live.

- The show kicked off with Kevin Owens making his Smackdown Live debut. Owens trimmed off most of his beard and was wearing a suit. Owens said that even though he's the U.S. champion, Canada is better than the United States. Owens spoke in French and said if anyone has a problem with him, they should get in the ring and confront him. Baron Corbin came out and said that Owens can beat up most people but not him. Corbin said since he beat Ambrose and Ambrose beat Owens, Corbin should have no problem beating Owens and he's owed a title match anyway. Sami Zayn came out to announce that he's on Smackdown Live and Corbin said nobody cares. AJ Styles came out and said it's not about any of them since Smackdown Live is the house that he built. Daniel Bryan came out and said that the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Baron Corbin will officially become a member of the Smackdown Live roster. In the meantime, Styles will face Corbin and Zayn in a U.S. Title #1 contender's match.

- Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt. Orton was about to hit the RKO when Wyatt cut a promo on the titantron. Rowan hit Orton with the steel steps to cause a DQ.

- The Usos vs. American Alpha for the Smackdown tag team titles. Gable hit a big moonsault for a nearfall. Usos retain the tag team titles and after the match, AA were attacked by the Shining Stars.

- Mojo Rawley vs. new Smackdown Live member Jinder Mahal. "Gronk" was shown watching at ringside. Mahal got in Gronk's face and Gronk threw a beer in Mahal's face. Back in the ring, Rawley picked up the victory.

- Shane McMahon came out to talk about the state of the Smackdown women's division. Shane brought out the roster and then introduced a second generation star... Tamina. Shane said it sounded like the fans were expecting someone else and then brought out Charlotte.

- It was announced that Sin Cara and Rusev were heading to Smackdown Live.

- Aiden English cut a promo and said the spotlight is on him now and started to sign. This led to a match with Tye Dillinger which Tye won with the Tye Breaker.

- Lana got her own video package for her Smackdown Live debut.

- Dolph Ziggler cut a promo about how he's staying on Smackdown and the RAW guys are coming to ride his coattails. Ziggler was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura. Ziggler asked who the hell Nakamura was and the crowd loudly chanted for Nakamura and started humming his song. Nakamura said his name and then Ziggler tried to hit a superkick but it was blocked. Ziggler fled the ring and Nakamura posed.

- It was announced that the New Day will be heading to Smackdown Live.

- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn. Styles picked up the win with a phenomenal forearm to Zayn in a hot main event.







