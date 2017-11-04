WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rollins no longer using the Pedigree finisher?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/11/2017 at 12:22 PM

After RAW ended, Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. What is notable is that Rollins pinned Owens with a knee strike called the Rain-Trigger. The move has been used in New Japan Pro Wrestling. There has been talk about Rollins no longer using the Pedigree now that his feud with Triple H is over.









