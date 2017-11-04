WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Current card for WWE Payback PPV
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/11/2017

Smackdown Live's Randy Orton will defending the WWE Title against RAW's Bray Wyatt on the RAW-exclusive Payback PPV.

Here is the current card for the event:

WWE Title House of Horrors match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

RAW Tag-Team Titles
The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

United States Title
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Cruiserweight Title
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries







