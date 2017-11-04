WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Possible spoilers for tonight's SD Live shakeup
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/11/2017 at 10:24 AM

Here are the names expected to be debuting on the Smackdown brand tonight:

U.S. Champion Kevin Owens
Charlotte
Sasha Banks (Banks teased going to SD Live on Instagram which you can see below)
New Day
Jinder Mahal

