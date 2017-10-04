WWE RAW results for 4/10/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 07:39 PM

- Bryon Saxton announced that "We're hitting the reset button!" when it comes to the Superstar Shake-Up.

- The Miz and Maryse came out dressed up as John Cena and Nikki Bella. Miz said Hollywood did not want them. Maryse was wearing a ring-pop. They were interrupted by Dean Ambrose. Ambrose was talking to Miz like he was John Cena. Ambrose laid out Miz with the dirty deeds.

- Backstage, Sami Zayn talked to Kurt Angle about his status. Miz/Maryse showed up and complained about what just happened. Angle made Zayn vs. Miz for later.

- New Day vs. The Revival. Big E and Xavier came out with a Kofi Kingston blow up doll. It was announced that Kofi had surgery and will be back in a few weeks. The Revival picked up the win with the Shatter Machine.

- Backstage, Neville and TJ Perkins had a confrontation. Neville tried to get TJ on his side and Austin Aries showed up. Aries asked TJ if TJ was buying into Neville's comments and TJ just left.

- Curt Hawkins cut a promo to announce his return to RAW. Big Show came out and punched Hawkins.

- Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins. Neville was on commentary and it was announced that Aries will get his Cruiserweight Title rematch at Payback. Aries had control on the outside when Neville came down to ringside. Due to the distraction, TJ was able to roll-up Aries to score the victory. TJ attacked Aries from behind after the match.

- Seth Rollins came out to announce his status moving forward. Rollins wasn't selling his knee injury at all. Rollins thanked the fans for supporting him during his fight with Triple H and giving him a second chance. Rollins said he still has goals on RAW including fighting Samoa Joe and the Universal Title. Rollins said he doesn't know if he'll get those opportunities because of what happened to Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania. Rollins said maybe it would be easier to go to Smackdown the fans chanted no. Rollins said he won't leave without a fight and Kurt Angle came out. Angle said Stephanie wants Rollins gone but as long as he's GM, Rollins will have a home on RAW. Rollins was attacked by Joe and Angle tried to break them up. Rollins eventually got the best of Joe.

- Charlotte vs. Nia Jax. Nia was able to kick out of Natural Selection. Charlotte did a moonsault to Nia on the outside which got a "holy sh*t" chant from the fans. Nia came back and won with a Samoan drop. The Drifter could be seen walking around in the crowd at one point.

- Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal. Balor picked up the victory with the double foot stomp. After the match, Bray Wyatt appeared on the titantron and announced he was now part of RAW. Wyatt cut a promo on Balor but said his "House of Horrors" match with Randy Orton was still scheduled.

- It was announced that in addition to Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Heath Slater/Rhyno were coming to RAW.

- The Miz vs. Sami Zayn. Miz mocked the "Ole!" chant at one point. Maryse pulled out Miz from a Helluva kick and then grabbed Zayn's foot. It didn't work and Zayn was able to pull off a surprise victory with a roll-up.

- Michael Cole did a sit-down interview with Roman Reigns about Wrestlemania 33. Reigns said the victory was bittersweet and he respects The Undertaker. Reigns said it is what it is and he did what he had to do. Reigns was then attacked by Braun Strowman. The crowd chanted "thank you Strowman!" Reigns was stretchered out and the crowd chanted "you deserve it!" at Reigns. As Reigns was being stretchered out, Strowman pushed the stretcher off a platform and the crowd popped. When the paramedics finally got Reigns in the ambulance, Strowman tipped over the ambulance. The crowd chanted the "goodbye" song when Reigns was finally driven off in another ambulance.

- The Hardys/Sheamus/Cesaro vs. Anderson/Gallows/Shining Stars. The Drifter showed up by the announcers. Hardys picked up the victory with the Twist of Fate/Swanton combo.

- Sasha Banks came out and introduced Bayley. Bayley thanked the fans for believing in her. Banks was about to challenge Bayley for the Women's Title but was interrupted by Alexa Bliss. Bliss said she put her past behind her and Mickie James showed up. Nia Jax attacked Mickie James. Alexa shoved Sasha into Nia. Nia took out Sasha and then Bayley.

- US Champion Kevin Owens vs. IC Champion Dean Ambrose. Ambrose won with the dirty deeds. After the match, Chris Jericho came out. Jericho took out Owens with a codebreaker.







    Latest WWE
