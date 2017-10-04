Possible Superstar Shake-Up spoilers

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 07:13 PM

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the following Smackdown Live talents are backstage at tonight's RAW and could end up being moved:

The Miz
Mickie James
Rhyno

"The Drifter" Elias Samson, who recently lost a "loser leaves NXT" match, is also backstage and has been rumored to be making his debut on the main roster.

Stay tuned for any further updates!







    Latest WWE
