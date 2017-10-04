WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Former tag team champs heading to RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 06:10 PM

It was announced on YouTube that former tag-team champions are coming to RAW tonight as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. It hasn't been made clear if the team is part of Smackdown Live or NXT.

You can watch the announcement below:









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Possible spoilers for tonight's SD Live shakeup
  • WWE announcers switching brands
  • Alexa/Mickie move to WWE RAW
  • Bray Wyatt moves to WWE RAW
  • Curt Hawkins moves to WWE RAW
  • Miz/Maryse and Dean Ambrose move to RAW
  • WWE RAW results for 4/10/17
  • Possible Superstar Shake-Up spoilers
  • Former tag team champs heading to RAW
  • First Superstar Shake-up move revealed
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Payback on April 30th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]