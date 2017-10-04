WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 04:39 PM

- A video was posted recently from the 1998 Brawl For All match where Bart Gunn knocked out JBL, who was known as Bradshaw at the time. Ranallo responded to the video by saying, "loved it when it first happened. Love it even more now."





- As previously noted, Ric Flair was reportedly thrown out of a bar after insulting an employee.

Video has now surfaced on Flair telling the employee to "lose some weight" which you can see below:









