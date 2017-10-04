WWE suing BitTorrent users; Angle/UFC

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- According to an article on worldipreview.com, WWE is suing a group of BitTorrent users in a copyright infringment claim. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, April 6th in the United States District Court of Connecticut. According to WWE, the users (who have been unidentified) infringed its copyright to "unlawfully acquire, reproduce, and distribute" the 2016 WWE Studios film Eliminators. WWE is seeking actual damages, statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement, costs, and jury trial.

- During a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Kurt Angle talked about how he was offered a deal to fight with the UFC at one point:

"When I was serious about fighting, which was right around ’98, right before I got to WWE, UFC offered me a deal, it was 10 fights for $150,000, and I was like ‘are you nuts?!’ They’re like ‘well this is the most we’re paying everyone,’ and I’m like ‘well then I’m not doing it.’ So I started in WWE and all of the sudden UFC explodes, and now guys are getting millions."

"I did talk to Dana White in 2006 and in 2010, I flew out and met with him both times. The issue was, first of all, we couldn’t get a starting date. He wanted me ready in four and a half weeks for one fight, which was not gonna happen. I thought I needed three to six months. But I was also in denial. I don’t have the strength I had before I broke my neck in 2003, and breaking it several times in two and a half years didn’t help. I can bench 185 pounds, and for a man that weighs 220, that’s not good. I do have strength in my upper body, and it’s more of a wrestlers’ type of strength, I can’t life heavy weights. My legs are strong as hell and so are my hips. But with the severe neck injuries that I had, I couldn’t get in the Octagon. I would get embarrassed. And it wouldn’t be knockouts and stuff, it would be they would get a hold of my arm and they would rip it off, because I don’t have the strength to protect myself."

