  WWE asks fans for "House of Horrors" ideas
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 12:48 PM

The WWE Fan Council sent out a survey to fans today about the upcoming "House of Horrors" match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. The survey asked fans what they would like to see in the match.













Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

