  JR on Ranallo's situation with WWE
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com and here are a few highlights...

On the Mauro Ranallo situation with WWE: "Don’t know what to add regarding the situation that apparently exists between Mauro Ranallo and WWE other than it’s regrettable. Mauro is a friend and a talented broadcaster who continues to be an advocate for mental illness as he suffers from bipolar disorder. I wish him the best and know that he will stay busy as he wants to be broadcasting boxing for Showtime and likely getting back into the MMA world. Who knows, Mauro might even get back in the pro wrestling world as time marches on."

On a potential full-time return to WWE: "Many have asked but I have zero interest in returning to the road full time for anyone on a weekly basis at this stage of my career."

