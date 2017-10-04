WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kofi Kingston reportedly needs surgery
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 11:22 AM

- According to WWE, Kofi Kingston recently suffered an ankle injury that will require surgery that will keep him out of action for several weeks:



Big E posted the following image a few days ago which started the rumors about Kofi being hurt:



As previously noted, it has been rumored that the New Day would be drafted to Smackdown Live as part of the Superstar Shakeup. It'll be interesting to see if Kofi's injury plays a role in what happens to the group next.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Former tag team champs heading to RAW
  • First Superstar Shake-up move revealed
  • Ranallo references JBL; More on Flair/bar incident
  • Top ten highest paid WWE stars of 2016 revealed
  • WWE suing BitTorrent users; Angle/UFC
  • WWE asks fans for "House of Horrors" ideas
  • JR on Ranallo's situation with WWE
  • Kofi Kingston reportedly needs surgery
  • Rusev injury update; Ric Flair incident
  • Roberts responds to the JBL bullying headlines
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Payback on April 30th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]