  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rusev injury update; Ric Flair incident
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 10:44 AM

- Lana recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and gave an update on Rusev's recovery from injury:



- Ric Flair was allegedly kicked out of a bar called “The Deck at the Gas House” in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Sunday evening after calling one of the bartenders a "fatass." No other details regarding the incident are known at this time. The following comment was made on the bar's Facebook page from a visitor:

"Just wanted to say I think it's awesome that you had your employee's back when they were being treated badly by a customer. It's nice to see an establishment stand up for their employees. No one should have to deal with poor treatment at work. It makes me want to come in there more often."

Here are a few additional comments from Twitter:












