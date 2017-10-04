WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Roberts responds to the JBL bullying headlines
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/10/2017 at 10:26 AM

In response to how the JBL bullying stories in his book have become a major topic in the world of wrestling, Justin Roberts wrote the following comments on his Instagram page:

"I wrote 'Best Seat In The House' to tell my story about being a kid who loved and lived for pro-wrestling. I simply wanted to tell it honestly to inspire and hopefully bring positive changes. It's hard for anyone to imagine the lowlights and only see the highlights. I had to show both, as that's what made up the journey. I loved wrestling. I worked hard to get to where I got. Then I went through some rough times, because that was the culture. If that hadn't gone on in the first place, this wouldn't be an issue now. While a lot has changed over the years, a lot has remained the same. I still watch wrestling and I still love the sport. It's not about getting anyone fired. Sometimes firing someone is just to bandaid a problem and does not address the root cause. I just hope that my story will help make the wrestling world a better place for everyone who is still involved as there are a LOT of great people who fall into that category and should be treated well."







  Roberts responds to the JBL bullying headlines
