WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kane on WM 33; Reigns responds to fan
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/08/2017 at 06:26 PM

- In an interview with Gulf News, Kane was asked about The Undertaker's retirement at Wrestlemania:

"(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way."

- A fan tweeted Roman Reigns a cartoon with the caption "Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns" and Reigns responded with the following:










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Kane on WM 33; Reigns responds to fan
  • WWE issues statement on Mauro Ranallo
  • Mahal responds to accusations of steroid use
  • JR comments on the potential of SD Live stars
  • Updates on Superstar Shake-up and Ranallo
  • JBL responds to bullying accusations
  • DDP snaps at ESPN radio host
  • Justin Roberts talks about JBL being a bully
  • WWE announces more records from Wrestlemania
  • Heat on Flair; Hardy travel ban; WM videos
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Payback on April 30th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]