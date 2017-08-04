WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE issues statement on Mauro Ranallo
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/08/2017 at 12:59 PM

WWE released a brief statement regarding Mauro Ranallo's status with the company:

“Mauro Ranallo remains under contract with WWE until August 12, 2017.”

As previously noted, Ranallo has removed all references to WWE on his Twitter account. Ranallo has started actively tweeting again but he's made no mention of WWE.

There has been talk about JBL playing a role in Ranallo being gone from WWE and Jonathan Coachman has gone as far as to state that he's no longer going to cover WWE on ESPN:

"After serious sole searching have decided that I will no longer be doing Off the Top Rope or WWE related content. Will leave to the pros."

Dave Meltzer quickly responded to Coachman's comments and responded to a fan that said the situation sounds like celebrity gossip:











