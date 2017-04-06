WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Mahal responds to accusations of steroid use
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/08/2017 at 10:15 AM

Jinder Mahal responded to fans that have accused him of being on steroids and violating WWE's Wellness Policy with the following message on Instagram:

"#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where... Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??... And of course I'll get a hundred "steroid" or "wellness" comments .... I've been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me."









