Mahal responds to accusations of steroid use

#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where... Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??... And of course I'll get a hundred "steroid" or "wellness" comments .... I've been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.

