JR comments on the potential of SD Live stars

Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/07/2017 at 03:12 PM

Jim Ross wrote a new blog and gave his thoughts on some of the current Smackdown Live talents:

"Ty Dillinger maximized his SDLIVE minutes in a nice debut. Dillinger seems like a fundamentally sound performer who the live audience supports. Hopefully their support will increase after the euphoria of the Canadian's debut subsides and it gets down to business as usual.

Loved seeing Shinsuke Nakamura debut on SDLIVE and I have ample optimism that the King of Strong Style will advance quickly into he main event picture. If Shinsuke can improve his English a bit he will complete the circle of what's needed to ascend to the top of the WWE cards.

Nakamura as a fan favorite does not need a manager and will be much more effective as a protagonist if he can communicate for himself. Nonetheless, @ShinsukeN is a tremendous "get" for SDLIVE.

Baron Corbin is improving at a good pace and if he can continue to push himself athletically and in the ring psychology department, which is mostly on him, Corbin is a future main event talent for sure.

Seems like AJ Styles is heading to fan favorite land which is a strategic move for sure. Fans have a hard time jeering excellence and that's what AJ brings to the dance."

