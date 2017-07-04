Updates on Superstar Shake-up and Ranallo

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/07/2017 at 11:46 AM

- WWE mentioned on their website that the Superstar Shake-up will be a two-night event and that the landscapes of RAW and Smackdown Live will change dramatically:

Monday night marks the beginning of the two-night Superstar Shake-up, in which the landscapes of both Raw and SmackDown LIVE will change dramatically. Who will remain on Team Red, and which new Superstars will be added to the Raw roster?

- Several people have pointed out that Mauro Ranallo's Twitter bio no longer mentions WWE. At this point, there is no official word on his status with the company.







