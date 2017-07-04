WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > JBL responds to bullying accusations
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/07/2017 at 10:05 AM

When asked about the accusations that he bullied Mauro Ranallo and Justin Roberts, JBL wrote the following responses on Twitter:

John Layfield on Twitter

@JoeCroninJCS No Joe, and I won't-I shouldn't commenting on Internet stuff. I play a heel. I sincerely wish Mauro nothing but the absolute best.




John Layfield on Twitter

I won't answer Net rumors-but I didn't take Justin Roberts passport. Could have been anyone/he was hated by the whole crew. He's an idiot.










