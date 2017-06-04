WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  DDP snaps at ESPN radio host
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/06/2017 at 09:04 PM

During a recent ESPN radio interview, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page went off on the host. DDP got upset when the host kept bringing up an incident between DDP and Scott Steiner from several years ago. DDP said, "hey monkey, who the hell do you think you're talking to?" and then starting using profanity towards the host.

You can hear the uncensored audio at the very end of the 2nd clip below:











