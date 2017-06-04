WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Justin Roberts talks about JBL being a bully
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/06/2017 at 08:16 PM

Justin Roberts recently did a Q&A with Reddit.com to promote his new book. Here are a few highlights regarding JBL:

What was the absolute worst thing you’ve witnessed JBL do?

"He terrorized guys. It’s funny because people are bringing this up now because of the stuff going on now and the book release, but this was like 2003-2004; it was a long time ago. He terrorized me, and a lot of guys. He’d make life hell for a lot of guys. He chewed Miz and Morrison out after they won the titles for not celebrating enough. He was eventually let go back then, and when he came back he was a lot better, but he was mostly only showing up for TV. Even now, it comes across on commentary with how he is with Byron."

Did he have a group of people helping him terrorize people or did he work alone?

"He had a group. He was like the leader, and he pretty much had a cabinet, just like on TV. They followed him and did what he asked. It was him vs. ‘the new guys’ He had taken my passport out of my bag, and the next tour I guarded it with my life. On the flight back, Orlando Jordan told me he would watch my back and I should go to the gift shop. I didn’t take his advice. I also remember being told I had to bring beer to the guys on the plane, but I got out of that, luckily."

A Reddit user also posted some excerpts and highlights from Roberts' book that were negative about JBL:




Click here for the official book website.







