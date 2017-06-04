Heat on Flair; Hardy travel ban; WM videos

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/06/2017 at 02:01 PM

- Ric Flair is no longer doing podcasts because he got heat with WWE for recent comments about how Finn Balor will never main event at Wrestlemania because of his size. Flair got a lot of heat for that comment and he doesn't want to say anything that will jeopardize his daughter Charlotte's position in the company.

- For those wondering, Jeff Hardy's travel ban in the United Kingdom has expired and he can resume doing events in the country.

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the reason for WWE airing so many video packages during Wrestlemania was an attempt to get casual viewers that only watch Wrestlemania to continue following the product.







