  NoDQ.com > WWE > Mick Foley and Steve Austin done with WWE?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/06/2017 at 01:39 PM

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Mick Foley is no longer employed by WWE. Foley wasn't under contract as General Manager and the joke was that him being fired on television was the real thing since he is no longer getting paid as a TV performer. Foley originally wasn't going to attend the WWE events in Orlando but Stephanie McMahon convinced him into doing so. Foley's hip surgery is currently scheduled for April 19th.

- Steve Austin's contract with WWE to produce podcasts on the network has reportedly expired. Austin did not make any appearances during Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. Speaking of Austin, he was one of five guys that Diamond Dallas Page listed as people to induct him into the Hall of Fame. The other four were Jake Roberts, Scott Hall, Mick Foley, and Eric Bischoff.







