WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Top name rumored to be moving to RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/06/2017 at 10:41 AM

Regarding the "Superstar Shakeup" for this Monday's RAW, Dave Meltzer of F4WONline.com reports that the original talk several months ago was to have Roman Reigns move to Smackdown Live and have AJ Styles move to RAW.

At this point, there are apparently no plans for Roman Reigns to move to Smackdown Live. AJ Styles is still strongly rumored to be the top move to RAW.

According to Meltzer, the New Day could be moving to Smackdown as a way to help boost Smackdown Live's tag team division. Meltzer also speculated that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss could switch sides.

The Drifter and Andrade "Cien" Alamas are also expected to debut next week as part of the shakeup.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE announces more records from Wrestlemania
  • Heat on Flair; Hardy travel ban; WM videos
  • Mick Foley and Steve Austin done with WWE?
  • Rumored matches for WWE Payback PPV
  • Current plans for Lesnar's Universal Title run
  • Top name rumored to be moving to RAW
  • Spoiler: Bobby Roode's next challenger
  • Shinsuke Nakamura has NXT farewell segment
  • Drew McIntyre makes his NXT in-ring debut
  • Eva Marie referred to "former" WWE Diva
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]