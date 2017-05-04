WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Eva Marie referred to "former" WWE Diva
04/05/2017

An article on Fitness Magazine website, Eva Marie is being referred to as a "former" WWE Diva.

As previously reported, the general belief is that she is no longer going to be used by WWE and will be officially gone from the company once her contract expires or if she is released. At this time, she is still under contract to the company.










