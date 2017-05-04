WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Undertaker health update; Benoit/WWE HOF
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/05/2017 at 10:34 AM

- In an update on The Undertaker, it's expected that he will be having a full hip replacement procedure soon. He did have minor hip surgery several months ago to help with the issue temporarily.

As previously noted, Undertaker was putting off a full hip replacement because the procedure would likely result in the end of his wrestling career.

- During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, Jim Ross was asked if Chris Benoit would ever be in the WWE Hall of Fame and here was his response:

"His talents, skill, accomplishments in the ring match a Hall Of Fame career. Absolutely. But I think he took all those opportunities away with the last 24 hours or so of his life."







