Rift's ongoing coverage of 4/4/17 SD Live

04/04/2017

Thank you for checking out my ongoing coverage of WWE Smackdown Live.

- The show kicked off with the new WWE Champion Randy Orton. Orton said he is Wyatt's master and Wyatt will never forget his name. Wyatt appeared on the titantron and said Orton is not his master. Wyatt said the Era of Wyatt is just beginning and he has his rematch coming. Wyatt said he wants to fight Orton in a house of horrors match. Wyatt appeared in the ring and attacked Orton. When Orton fought back, Erick Rowan appeared and attacked Orton. Luke Harper made the save for Orton.

- Backstage, The Miz said John Cena's proposal to Nikki was good marketing and that it was Cena's way to save face. Miz said him and Maryse were calling out Cena and Nikki Bella tonight.

- Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss for the SD Live Women's Title. Naomi was selling the left leg during the match but was able to defeat Alexa by submission.

- Curt Hawkins issued an open challenge and Tye Dillinger accepted the challenge. The crowd went crazy for Dillinger and did the "10!" chants. Tye picked up a quick win with the Tye Breaker.

- Mojo Rawley was interviewed about winning the Andre battle royal. Rawley said he's just getting started.

- The Miz and Maryse came out dressed up as John Cena and Nikki Bella. They said they are leaving WWE and going to Hollywood. As they were leaving, a violinist started playing and Shinsuke Nakamura came out. The crowd broke out into a huge Nakamura chant.

- Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin in a street fight. The IC Title was not on the line. The two brawled on the outside and in the crowd. Back in the ring, Corbin slammed Ambrose through a table. They took turns whipping each other with a belt. Ambrose jumped off the top rope with an elbow to Corbin through an outside table. Back in the ring, Corbin picked up the win with the End of Days.

