WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE RAW viewership for post-WM 33 edition
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/04/2017 at 04:16 PM

The April 3rd 2017 edition of RAW did 3,767 million viewers overall. Last week's show did 3,292 million viewers. Last year's post-Wrestlemania RAW did 4,090 million viewers.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3,826 million viewers
9PM: 3,893 million viewers
10PM: 3,583 million viewers

Thanks to ShowBuzzDaily.com for the numbers.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of 4/4/17 SD Live
  • WWE RAW viewership for post-WM 33 edition
  • More details on the Hardys' return to WWE
  • Reigns reacts to RAW; Bret on Undertaker
  • JR says he wasn't given notes from WM 33
  • The latest on John Cena and Nikki Bella
  • Goldberg cuts promo after RAW ends
  • WWE RAW results for 4/3/17
  • Possible big spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW
  • Next NXT Takeover date and located revealed
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]