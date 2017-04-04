WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  More details on the Hardys' return to WWE
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/04/2017 at 03:27 PM

Regarding the Hardys' return to WWE, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the duo have signed full-time deals with the company.

So far, Matt and Jeff have been downplaying the "Broken" characters on WWE television. At this point, the legal dispute between the Hardys and Impact Wrestling is still ongoing with lawyers trying to figure things out.

On Twitter, Matt teased that the "Broken" character could resurface at some point:










