WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Reigns reacts to RAW; Bret on Undertaker
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/04/2017 at 11:47 AM

- Roman Reigns commented on the opening segment of this week's RAW with the following message on Twitter:




- Bret Hart wrote the following about The Undertaker on his Facebook page:

"I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE’s all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I’ll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I’ll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets. #ThankYouTaker"







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • More details on the Hardys' return to WWE
  • Reigns reacts to RAW; Bret on Undertaker
  • JR says he wasn't given notes from WM 33
  • The latest on John Cena and Nikki Bella
  • Goldberg cuts promo after RAW ends
  • WWE RAW results for 4/3/17
  • Possible big spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW
  • Next NXT Takeover date and located revealed
  • JR says he has signed a two-year deal
  • NXT call-up spoilers; More on Hardys return
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]