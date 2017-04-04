WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > JR says he wasn't given notes from WM 33
In an interview with SI.com, Jim Ross talked about doing commentary for the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match:

"Nobody gave me any announcer notes, so what you heard me say about Reigns was real. He’s a big, athletic, young guy with so much potential. I like him and I don’t particularly care if fans think he’s a villain or a fan favorite. I believe he’s a star – simple as that. I’m not caught up in his creative – I don’t care if he’s a babyface or a heel. I just like to see big athletic guys that are tough and demonstrate that in the wrestling ring, and I thought he did that well. He took a lot of punishment, he sold well, and he kept fighting."

"He and I had a very good talk before the show tonight, and I was very impressed with his maturity. This kid could be the future of WWE and he certainly will be a locker room leader."

JR also talked about his future with WWE:

"I only signed my agreement on Friday night. WWE and I have not talked about my next assignment. I’m also going to continue to do my work for AXS and New Japan because I have a contract, and WWE was willing to work with me on that. They have faith in me and they gave me back my old jersey."

  Click here to discuss this post
