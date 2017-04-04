WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > The latest on John Cena and Nikki Bella
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/04/2017 at 09:43 AM

As previously reported, both John Cena and Nikki Bella were expected to be taking time off from WWE after Wrestlemania. At this time, neither are being advertised for WWE events through the summer and Cena is currently not scheudled for the Summerslam PPV.

Speaking of Cena and Nikki, a video with a closer look at Nikki's engagement ring was recently published:









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • More details on the Hardys' return to WWE
  • Reigns reacts to RAW; Bret on Undertaker
  • JR says he wasn't given notes from WM 33
  • The latest on John Cena and Nikki Bella
  • Goldberg cuts promo after RAW ends
  • WWE RAW results for 4/3/17
  • Possible big spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW
  • Next NXT Takeover date and located revealed
  • JR says he has signed a two-year deal
  • NXT call-up spoilers; More on Hardys return
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]