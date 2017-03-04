WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Goldberg cuts promo after RAW ends
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/03/2017 at 11:26 PM

After RAW ended, Goldberg came out and said what he was about to say is not part of the show. He said in October he was approached about returning after being gone for 13 years. He said he had to consider desire, age, and abilities. He said this is no damn script and he's speaking from the heart. He said he's been focused on his family and doing the right thing for his family and the WWE Universe is the right thing. He said he is the luckiest guy in the world to be able to come back and be a little piece of what he used to be. He said the fans can boo or cheer but his son is why his heart still beats and his son motivated him to go the gym and make him proud. He said the opportunity he was given is once in a lifetime. He said he loves his family more than can be quantified. Goldberg's son slipped coming in the ring and Goldberg said his son is already taking bumps and took more bumps than he did until last night. He said he took the belt to his son's school and how much it meant could not be measured. The fans chanted Goldberg and he said this could be the last time the fans see him in the ring. He said with the 13 years removed from the debacle of Wrestlemania 20, he felt him and Brock Lesnar did pretty damn good job at Wrestlemania 33. He said he still thinks he is one of the toughest SOBs on the planet and you just never know what, or who, is next. He ended with the "never say never" phrase.







