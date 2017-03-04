WWE RAW results for 4/3/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/03/2017 at 07:39 PM

- RAW opened with a recap of the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match from Wrestlemania. The crowd did a very lengthy Undertaker chant. Then it became Undertaker/Roman sucks until Reigns finally came out. The crowd loudly chanted "Delete" and "F**k you Roman!" at Reigns. Each time Reigns was about to talk, the crowd booed very loudly. Reigns finally said, "this is my yard!" and left the ring. Corey Graves mentioned that tonight is when the fans cheer the guys they normally boo and boo the guys they normally cheer.

- The Hardys vs. Anderson and Gallows for the RAW tag team titles. The crowd did "f**k that owl!" and "obsolete" chants during the match. Hardys retained with a twist of fate and swanton bomb combo.

- Neville came out a cut a promo about his victory at Wrestlemania 33. Neville said there will be a proper celebration on 205 Live.

- Neville vs. Mustafa Ali. There were a bunch of beach balls being bounced around in the crowd and they did a "beach ball mania" chant. Ali hit a really nice Spanish Fly and the crowd finally started to pay attention to the match. Neville teased doing the red arrow and decided to use the rings of saturn instead for the victory.

- Vince McMahon came out for a promo and every sang his theme song. The crowd chanted "Roman sucks!" at Vince. Vince said things will shake up with the brands next week. Vince brought up Wrestlemania and how Stephanie will be out of action for the time being. Vince said the fans are being blood-thirsty. Vince announced that there is a new General Manager and that led to Teddy Long coming out. Vince told Long to stop dancing and that Long wasn't the GM. Long said "my bad!" and left. Vince then announced that Kurt Angle was the new GM. Angle came out and said, "It's great to be back on RAW, it's true, it's damn true!"

- The New Day came out for a promo. They were happy to host Wrestlemania but want to compete and issued an open challenge. The Revival accepted the challenge and tipped over the ice cream cart on the way to the ring. Revival pinned Woods to win their debut match. They attacked Kofi after the match.

- Backstage, Kurt Angle was setting up his office when Enzo/Cass came in and complained about the Hardys being in the Wrestlemania match. Angle said Enzo/Cass would face Cesaro/Sheamus in a #1 contenders match. Enzo/Cass did the SAWFT phrase and Angle responded with, "that's not how you spell soft!"

- Bayley/Sasha/Dana vs. Charlotte/Nia and the returning Emma. Sasha tapped out Charlotte to pick up the victory for her team. Charlotte yelled at Nia and shoved Jax after the match. Nia responded by laying out Charlotte.

- Backstage, Sami Zayn had a conversation with Kurt Angle. Angle said Zayn had the three I's. Jinder Mahal came in and complained about Wrestlemania. Zayn and Mahal started arguing so Angle put them in a match.

- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out for Lesnar's Universal Title celebration. Heyman said, "you won't be seeing Bill Goldberg around here anymore!" Heyman said Lesnar is looking for new challengers. Heyman brought up potential matches and then mentioned Roman Reigns. The crowd started chanting "we want Balor" at this point. Braun Strowman came out and said Lesnar has his attention. Lesnar put the belt on the ground and Strowman left. The crowd called Strowman a pussy.

- Chris Jericho did a backstage promo and it was revealed that Jericho will get his U.S. Title re-match against Kevin Owens at Payback. Jericho said that Beach Ball Mania is running wild and he's going to get revenge on Owens. Jericho said he was going to put the tip of Owens' finger on the list. Jericho was attacked by Owens and Samoa Joe. The two of them put Jericho through a table.

- Backstage, Kurt Angle told Seth Rollins that Chris Jericho cannot compete but Rollins will have a new partner.

- Enzo/Cass vs. Sheamus/Cesaro to determine the new #1 contenders for the tag team titles. Sheamus and Cesaro were really over with the crowd and picked up the victory.

- Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal. Mahal attacked Zayn before the match started. Zayn won with the Helluva kick.

- Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and a mystery partner who turned out to be the returning Finn Balor. There was a big NXT chant during the match. The crowd also did the wave. Balor made the hot tag and cleaned house. Balor pinned Owens to pick up the victory for his team.







