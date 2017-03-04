WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > JR says he has signed a two-year deal
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/03/2017 at 01:49 PM

In an interview with FOXSports.com, Jim Ross revealed that he has signed a two-deal with WWE:

"It has a specific number of dates that I’m obligated to work, which I think is good for me. So look at it this way: I got my jersey back. I got brought back to my home team, and my opportunities back in WWE, I’m sure, will be multi-fold."

"They’ve got a lot of things that I can contribute, and I’ve been so blessed in the business that I’ve done so many different things. I’ve been an administrator and a syndicator, a marketing rep, a VP of broadcasting, a head of talent relations. But the fun part is what I did tonight."

"That conversation began months ago, and my wife was so excited about the prospects and about the potential of us coming to WrestleMania. She wanted to get dressed up and walk the red carpet at the Hall of Fame, and she wanted to hear me get introduced and to see my walk out and call a match. That was her dream, and I shared that dream, which is one of the reasons I was so willing to come here."

Click here for the full interview.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Goldberg cuts promo after RAW ends
  • WWE RAW results for 4/3/17
  • Possible big spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW
  • Next NXT Takeover date and located revealed
  • JR says he has signed a two-year deal
  • NXT call-up spoilers; More on Hardys return
  • News on JR's status with WWE
  • WM news on Gronkowski and Cena proposal
  • Undertaker's gear left in ring 30+ minutes after WM
  • WWE touts success of Wrestlemania 33
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]