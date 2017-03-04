WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > NXT call-up spoilers; More on Hardys return
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/03/2017 at 11:52 AM

- The following names are expected to be debuting on the main roster imminently:

Shinsuke Nakamura
Tye Dillinger
Andrade "Cien" Almas

It's also possible that The Revival will be called up soon as well.

- Regarding The Hardys appearing at Wrestlemania 33, they did not show up at the stadium until the last minute according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Jeff Hardy was said to be hurting bad from the Ring of Honor match the night before. With that being said, Jeff told people at his hotel that he was going to bed and the Hardys headed to the stadium instead.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Goldberg cuts promo after RAW ends
  • WWE RAW results for 4/3/17
  • Possible big spoiler for tonight's WWE RAW
  • Next NXT Takeover date and located revealed
  • JR says he has signed a two-year deal
  • NXT call-up spoilers; More on Hardys return
  • News on JR's status with WWE
  • WM news on Gronkowski and Cena proposal
  • Undertaker's gear left in ring 30+ minutes after WM
  • WWE touts success of Wrestlemania 33
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]